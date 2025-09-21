Shubman Gill didn't get runs the last time he opened the batting for Team India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match. He failed in the next two games too but finally he got runs in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 2025 Super 4 match. After giving a solid start in the powerplay alongside Abhishek Sharma, Gill was finally dismissed by Faheem Ashraf. Ashraf's ball was on the off-stump length and jagged back to knock over the stumps. Ashraf celebrated aggressively and it was a crucial breakthrough for Pakistan. Shubman Gill Involves in Heated Verbal Exchange With Shaheen Afridi After Indian Batter Hits Four During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Wicket Video

9.5 *🤾‍♀️𝙒𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏 𝙃𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙞:🎳🎯* Faheem Ashraf to Gill, out Bowled!! *Gill b Faheem Ashraf 47(28) [4s-8]🎯🇮🇳🔰* *_✏️ (THE CRICKET ARMY) 🔰_* pic.twitter.com/GhQ0wS6SOr — The Cricket Army (@The_army001) September 21, 2025

