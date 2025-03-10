The India national cricket team won their third ICC Champions Trophy title. The Rohit Sharma-led India defeated the New Zealand national cricket team by four wickets in the grand finale of the 2025 edition in Dubai on March 9. After winning the match, the Indian team members, including the coaching staff, were out on the ground, celebrating the moment. India's vice-captain Shubman Gill was seen hugging his father, Lakwinder Singh. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh and Shubman's father then did a 'bhangra' dance in joy. The video has now gone viral in the social space. 'Our Dream' Shubman Gill Shares Adorable Pictures With His Father After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win (See Post).

Shubman Gill’s Father Joins Rishabh Pant for ‘Bhangra’ Dance

