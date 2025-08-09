India national cricket team Test captain, Shubman Gill, had a dream run with the bat in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against the England national cricket team. The right-handed batter scored 754 runs in a five-match Test series after making his debut as Team India's skipper in the longest format. The series ended 2-2, but Gill went on to make several records. Recently, during a charity auction for Red for Ruth, Gill's jersey fetched the highest price. The signed India shirt worn by Shubman was auctioned for a whopping GBP 4,600 (around Rs 5.41 lakh). Notably, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah’s jerseys went for GBP 4,200 (Rs 4.94 lakh), KL Rahul’s for GBP 4,000 (Rs 4.70 lakh), and Rishabh Pant’s for GBP 3,400 (Rs 4 lakh). IND vs ENG 2025: Leeds Pitch Used for India vs England 1st Test Rated ‘Very Good’ by ICC, Pitches for Next Three Matches Deemed ‘Satisfactory’.

Shubman Gill's test jersey got the top amount across teams for the charity #Ruthtest pic.twitter.com/EyzELHWHl1 — Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) August 9, 2025

