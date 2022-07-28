Sri Lanka spinners bowled Pakistan out for 261 to win 2nd Test match and balance the series 1-1. Prabhat Jayasurya and Ramesh Mendis have shown excellent exhibition of spin bowling as they share nine wickets in the last innings. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showed resistance with a 79 runs partnership but Sri Lanka bowlers ensured the win with brilliant performance. Dhananjaya de Silva became player of the match for his excellent 109 runs knock.

It's all over in Galle! A thumping victory for Sri Lanka in the second Test 👏#WTC23 | #SLvPAK | https://t.co/KESu4wcLX8 pic.twitter.com/eUbykMFgTp — ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2022

