Star India national cricket team batter KL Rahul posted pictures on his official X handle, showing his special moments after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. The wicket-keeper batsman posted two pictures a day after winning the trophy as an integral part of the Men in Blue. A picture showed KL Rahul's match jersey and blazer after winning the trophy, lying on the pitch of Dubai International Stadium, and above it stands the glittering ICC Champions Trophy. In the second picture, KL Rahul is seen posing while biting the winner's medal in style. He posted the two pictures, with the caption "Slowly sinking in", clearly portraying how he is realizing the glorious moment when he and his teammates won the eight-nation tournament. 'Abhi Hum Koi Retire Nahi Ho Rahe...' Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Conversation on Retirement Goes Viral After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win (Watch Video).

KL Rahul's Post After Winning ICC Champions Trophy:

Slowly sinking in 🏅💙 pic.twitter.com/UPYGl4OLfo — K L Rahul (@klrahul) March 10, 2025

