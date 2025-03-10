Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's mid-pitch conversation on retirement has gone viral after India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai on March 9. Speculations had run rife on Rohit Sharma's retirement with reports stating that he might he call it a day from ODIs after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the India national cricket team captain brushed all talks aside, stating that he is not going to retire from the format. In a video that has gone viral, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen having a conversation where the former was heard saying, "Abhi hum koi retire nahi ho rahe," (I am not retiring anytime soon). Rohit Sharma Dismisses Retirement Speculations After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win, Says ‘I Am Not Retiring From ODI Format; Don’t Spread Rumours’ (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Conversation on Retirement Goes Viral

"Mereko jo retirement ke liye bol rhe the unki mkc"😭😭https://t.co/T1Z7mfUKc8 — Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) March 9, 2025

