India women's national cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana completed 600 fours in Women's ODI cricket on Sunday, October 12. The stylish left-handed batter reached this milestone during the high-voltage ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the Australia women's national cricket team in Visakhapatnam. Mandhana also became the first female cricketer to hit 1000 or more runs in Women's ODI cricket in a calendar year. The 29-year-old made her WODI debut against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team in April 2013. Smriti Mandhana Breaks Belinda Clark’s 28-Year-Old Record of Most Runs in Calendar Year in Women’s ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Women). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)