Smriti Mandhana continues her assured presence in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as she hits consecutive second fifty. In both innings, She was not her absolute best and looked scratchy at times but she fought her way as she completes her 22nd fifty off 40 deliveries. She was dropped several times by the Irish fielders, but she used the opportunity well.

Smriti Mandhana Hits 22nd T20I Half Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)