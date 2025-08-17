Sonny Baker is someone who has impressed the cricketing fraternity since he has featured for Manchester Originals in the Hundred 2025. He has the pace and the bowling smarts to trouble the batters. He stepped up to the occasion during the Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Hundred 2025 match when he scalped a hat-trick. He dismissed Dawid Malan, Tom Lawes and Jacob Duffy in consecutive deliveries to achieve the feat. He took the hat-trick across two sets. In the last ball of his third set, Baker dismissed Dawid Malan. In the first two balls of the fourth sets, he dismissed Lawes and Duffy to wrap the match up and also complete his hat-trick. This is the fourth hat-trick in the Hundred's history. Colin Munro Throws His Bat After Scoring Century, Performs the 'Half-Heart' Celebration During St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sonny Baker Scalps Hat-Trick

