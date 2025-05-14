Sony Sports Network released a spectacular promotional video for the India vs England Test series 2025, which starts on June 20. The India National Cricket Team will usher in a new era with both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from Test cricket and an entirely young team, the likes of which include Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and also the evergreen Jasprit Bumrah, will take the field. The promo shared by Sony Sports Network features animated figures with mentions of the India National Cricket Team's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy title wins, while stating that the new India is prepared for the challenge this time around. India vs England 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series Promo

🔊#NayaTeamIndia #DhakadIndia 𝙄𝙨𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙖𝙧 𝙠𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙞 𝙠𝙖 𝙧𝙪𝙠𝙝 𝙗𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙡𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙡𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙞...🤫 🇮🇳 𝘵𝘢𝘺𝘺𝘢𝘳 𝘩𝘢𝘪, 𝘯𝘢𝘺𝘦 𝘫𝘰𝘴𝘩 𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘢𝘵𝘩! Watch epic rivalry #ENGvIND from June 20 onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.#SonySportsNetwork… pic.twitter.com/E7fkBAFr14 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) May 14, 2025

