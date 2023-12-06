Sophie Ecclestone starred with three wickets as England dished out a commanding performance to beat India by 38 runs in the 1st T20I on December 6. Batting first, the visitors scored a massive 197/6 riding on half-centuries from Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt after they had lost two quick wickets at the start. Chasing 198 to win, India lost wickets at regular intervals and never really looked to take control of the contest. Shafali Verma top-scored with 52 runs the second-best effort after her was 26 runs from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. With this win, England have a 1-0 lead in this three-match series. Shreyanka Patil Takes Her First International Wicket, Dismisses England Captain Heather Knight to Achieve Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Starting strong!!! 💪 A great night at the Wankhede 😍#EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/OiPLTyIPv9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 6, 2023

