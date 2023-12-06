Shreyanka Patil, on debut, got a big dismissal to her name as her maiden international scalp when she dismissed England captain Heather Knight during the IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023 on December 6. Patil, who has been in very good form across competitions after making a mark in WPL 2023, knocked out Knight's off-stump to get off the mark in international cricket. Knight completely missed the off-spinner's delivery which crashed into the stumps. Saika Ishaque Picks Up Her Maiden International Wicket, Dismisses Danielle Wyatt to Achieve Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch the Dismissal Here

