BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah would continue in office for another three-year term, reports said, on Wednesday, September 14. This came after the Supreme Court allowed amendments to the BCCI's constitution to allow a second consecutive term to both these top officials of the Indian cricket board.

Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Set to Stay as BCCI President, Secretary:

