Former Indian national cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly was seen today sharing valuable advice, and batting tips to help Marizanne Kapp of Delhi Capitals ahead of the Women's Premier League Season 3. The Delhi franchise posted a video of the net sessions, where Team India's 'Dada' was seen praising and giving batting tips to the right-handed batter. Ganguly was also seen advising the player about how she could improve her stance. Delhi Capitals posted the video, cherishing Ganguly, who is their Director of Cricket. DC-W will face MI-W in their first game of WPL 2025 on February 15. WPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Believes Delhi Capitals Will Be One of the Favourites To Win Women’s Premier League Title

Sourav Ganguly Giving Batting Tips to DC-W Players:

Getting throwdowns, coaching, and praise — all from Dada himself 🥹🙌 pic.twitter.com/dW4z3H0Jzl — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 10, 2025

