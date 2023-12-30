South Africa announce their squad ahead pf visiting New Zealand for a two match Test series in February. Due to the tour clashing with the upcoming SA20 very few of the regular members of the Test squad are part of the tour. Neil Brand has been appointed the captain while previously known names include David Bedingham, Khaya Zondo, Keegan Petersen and Duanne Olivier. Sri Lanka Squad Announced for Zimbabwe Series: Kusal Mendis To Lead ODI Team, Wanindu Hasaranga Named T20I Captain.

South Africa Announces Second String Test Squad For New Zealand Series

🟢 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🟡 CSA has today announced a 14-player squad for the Proteas two-match Test tour of New Zealand next month🇿🇦🇳🇿#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/pLBxCrNvJF — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 30, 2023

