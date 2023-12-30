Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 30 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Saturday named the preliminary squads for the home series against Zimbabwe, with batter Kusal Mendis leading the ODI side and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga leading the T20I side.

Batter Charith Asalanka has been appointed as the vice-captain across both formats.

"Sri Lanka Cricket announced the preliminary squads for the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024. ODIs Captain: Kusal Mendis Vice Captain: Charith Asalanka T20Is Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga Vice Captain: Charith Asalanka," tweeted SLC.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the following preliminary squads selected by the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee, focusing on the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka. The final squads for both the ODI and T20I squads will be selected out of the below-given preliminary squads," said a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The three-match ODI series will be from January 6-11, while the three-match T20I series is scheduled from January 14-18.

Preliminary ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Gunasekera.

Preliminary T20I squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Pathum Nissanaka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Kusal Janith Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.

Fixtures:

1st ODI: January 6, 2024, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo2nd ODI: January 8, 2024, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo3rd ODI: January 11, 2024, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo1st T20I:January 14, 2024, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo2nd T20I:January 16, 2024, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo3rd T20I: January 18, 2024, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. (ANI)

