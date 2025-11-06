Born on November 5, 1988, India national cricket team legend Virat Kohli turned 37 years old in 2025. Among the many who wished King Kohli, there was the star Pakistan national cricket team player Umar Akmal. Wishing Virat Kohli, Umar Akmal wrote on social media, "Wishing you a day as epic as your centuries and a year filled with runs, victories, and endless inspiration! You're a true legend and an ambassador of the beautiful game!". He also referred to the Indian cricketer as "brother". Besides the caption, Umar Akmal also posted three pics with the post, one of Virat Kohli training, and two collages of the two. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Other Members of the Indian Cricket Fraternity Pour in Wishes As He Turns 37, Say ‘Celebrating the Boy Who Dreamed’ (Watch Video).

Umar Akmal Wishes Virat Kohli

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @imVkohli brother🎂🎈👏 Wishing you a day as epic as your centuries and a year filled with runs, victories, and endless inspiration! You're a true legend and an ambassador of the beautiful game! pic.twitter.com/yC2TbRykU2 — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) November 5, 2025

