The South Africa national cricket team registered a thumping seven-wicket win against the Zimbabwe national cricket team in the fourth match of the Tr-Series 2025 on July 20. With this victory, the Proteas have solidified their second place in the points table. Batting first, the hosts made 144-6 in 20 overs after opener Brian Bennett top-scored with 61 runs. Speedster Corbin Bosch took two wickets. In response, captain Rassie van der Dussen (52*) and Rubin Hermann (63) scored crucial half-centuries as South Africa chased down a 145-run target in 17.2 overs. Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings of ZIM vs SA vs NZ With Net Run Rate.

South Africa Beats Zimbabwe by Seven Wickets

