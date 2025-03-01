South Africa qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals by virtue of a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) after they bowled England out for 179 in the SA vs ENG match in Karachi on March 1. The Proteas had almost secured a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals after the Afghanistan vs Australia match ended in a no result and a superb bowling performance against England confirmed their place. For South Africa, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder took three wickets each. England would have needed to beat South Africa by 207 runs to have Afghanistan qualify. But South Africa bowled England out for just 179 in 38.2 overs and with that they have sealed a spot in the last four. With this, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finalists have been confirmed. Afghanistan on the other hand, have been officially eliminated. Marco Jansen Takes Spectacular Catch Covering 28 Metres To Dismiss Harry Brook During SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

South Africa Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals

South Africa make their way into the semi-finals of the #ChampionsTrophy 2025 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qmsYD2viWx — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)