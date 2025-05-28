South Africa's Tshepo Ntuli and Bangladesh's Ripon Mondol engaged in an ugly fight on the field during the BAN vs SA Four-Day Emerging Test match in Dhaka. This incident happened after Ripon Mondol had struck Tshepo Ntuli for a six and the two subsequently stared at each other. The confrontation between the two grew intense as the players shoved and pushed each other before Tshepo Ntuli was seen grabbing Ripon Mondol's helmet. This happened again and the incident required the intervention of umpires. Tshepo Ntuli also threw a ball at Ripon Mondol later on. The video of this ugly fight on the field has gone viral on social media. Bangladesh National Cricket Team All-Rounder Nasir Hossain Returns to Competitive Cricket After Two-Year Ban Ends.

Tshepo Ntuli, Ripon Mondol Engage in On-Field Fight

Extraordinary scenes in Dhaka today. Tshepo Ntuli scuffled with Ripon Mondol during 4-day match. Umpire had a hard time removing Ntuli from the scene. He later threw the ball at Ripon too. Match officials sounded frustrated by what they witnessed. pic.twitter.com/GZByhWPLuu — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) May 28, 2025

South Africa's Tshepo Ntuli Grabs Bangladesh's Ripon Mondol's Helmet

Things got out of control between Tshepo Ntuli and Ripon Mondol during the SA Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging match today and the umpires were forced to intervene pic.twitter.com/EhYC6KVj4u — Werner (@Werries_) May 28, 2025

