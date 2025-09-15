Despite calls for a boycott, fans from India and Pakistan were seen in large numbers during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai. However, IND vs PAK can be a roller-coaster ride, which often sees fans switch allegiances from one team to another, as seen during mid-match, where a Pakistani fan could be seen donning an India jersey over his Pakistan jersey. In the viral clip, Indian fans were seen celebrating a boundary, with Men in Blue marching towards victory as the spectator wore an Indian jersey over a Pakistan kit, and danced with other members in the crowd, cheering Team India. Fans can check out the video below. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Blitz, Kuldeep Yadav’s Magic Lead India to Seven-Wicket Win Over Pakistan.

Pakistan Fan Wear Team India Jersey Mid IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match

The funniest moment of #AsiaCup2025 wasn’t on the pitch but in the stands! A Pakistani fan ditched his team’s jersey mid-match, wore India’s, and danced like a true desi supporter. The fastest jersey swap in cricket history!#AsiaCup #IndVsPak #CricketTwitter #ViralMoment… pic.twitter.com/q25s3QtB6f — Salt (@saltbylutyens) September 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)