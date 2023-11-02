Fans will come up with anything to support their favourite cricketer in every aspect of the game. Just like that the entire Wankhede crowd came in support of Virat Kohli and began chanting "Kohli Ko Bowling Do" and pleaded with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to let Kohli continue bowling. The video goes viral as fans chant it in a melodious voice with support from musical instruments behind. Kohli most recently held the ball after eight long years during India's clash with Bangladesh in CWC 2023. He took the responsibility to bowl the last three balls of the over in which Hardik Pandya got badly injured and left the pitch with pain in his ankle. Virat Kohli Dances As Crowd Sings 'My Name is Lakhan' Song During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral

Spectators Chant 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' at Wankhede Stadium

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)