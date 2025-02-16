The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 schedule was announced on Sunday. Last year's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their first league stage fixture against Rajasthan Royals on March 23. SRH will host Lucknow Super Giants on March 27, followed by their next match against Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for a strong performance in the upcoming Indian Premier League season 18. Check below for Sunrisers Hyderabad's full IPL 2025 schedule. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule for IPL 2025

