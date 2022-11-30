The third and final ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be held on Wednesday, November 30. Afghanistan won the first ODI game and is currently leading the series by 1-0. The second ODI was abandoned due to rain. The match would be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka and is slated to start at 2:30 pm IST. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5 channel to watch the live telecast of SL vs AFG 3rd ODI 2022 match on TV. SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will live stream Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLiv app and website to catch the action live.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI live streaming details:

🇱🇰 ⚔️ 🇦🇫: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲 Can @ACBofficials create history by sealing the series, or will @OfficialSLC bounce back to share the honours? 🤔 Watch final #SLvAFG ODI 🏏, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/aKn38RIb14 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 30, 2022

