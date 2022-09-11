Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win the Asia Cup 2022 title on Sunday, September 11. This was their sixth Asia Cup title and it came in unexpected circumstances as they defeated one of the favourites of this competition in Pakistan. Defending 171 to win the match, Sri Lanka bowled in the right areas and got early as well as late wickets to put Pakistan under pressure and eventually clinch the all-important win. Following this, the cricket fraternity showered their praise on Dasun Shanaka and co for their remarkable achievement.

Correct!

Sri Lankan cricket continues to head in the right direction👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. Asia Cup champions 2022. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 11, 2022

'Great Attitude'

Well played Sri Lanka. Great attitude, top approach to the game. Deserving champions. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 11, 2022

Hats off Sri Lanka!

Hats off to Sri Lanka! Won the finals against heavy odds - Losing the toss and batting first. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 11, 2022

'Deserving Champions'

Sri Lanka deserving Champions … congratulations to @OfficialSLC for becoming Asia cup Champions.. Hats off to you guys.. showed real grit and fought hard to win this one..This is BIG 🥇🏆 #AsiaCup2022Final — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 11, 2022

'Well Done Sri Lanka'

Well done Sri Lanka on playing quality and T20 worthy cricket in the Asia cup 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka Deserved Champions!

What an innings under pressure by Bhanuka and supported with bat and bowl by hasaranga..well deserve team to lift the Asia cup trophy ‘2022@OfficialSLC ..congratulations 👏👏👏👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/zw6Ml5bIpm — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 11, 2022

Finally!

Glad Sri Lanka didn't need to win the toss to win the match contrary to popular belief. Well done Sri Lanka. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) September 11, 2022

