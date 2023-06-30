Sri Lanka women's team would be taking on their New Zealand counterparts in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Friday, June 30. The match is set to be played at the Galle International Stadium and would begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast. But fans can watch live streaming of this contest on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel. Sri Lanka Women Register First Ever Win Against New Zealand Women in Any Format, Achieve Feat During SL-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women

