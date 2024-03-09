The rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has developed pretty much in the recent past following the Nidahas Trophy in 2018. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, a controversy sparked out between the two sides with the timed out dismissal of Angelo Mathews. During the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in 2024, Bangladesh bowler Shoriful Islam also performed a timed out celebration following a wicket. Now, after sealing the series victory by a margin of 2-1, Sri Lankan cricketers performed the 'Timed Out' celebration as well, pointing at their wrists. Fans loved it and made the celebration viral. Nuwan Thusara Hat-Trick Video: Watch Sri Lankan Bowler Take Three Wickets in Consecutive Deliveries During BAN vs SL 3rd T20I 2024.

Sri Lankan Cricketers Perform Timed Out Celebration

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)