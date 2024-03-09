Nuwan Thushara played a big role in Sri Lanka's victory in the third T20I against Bangladesh as he dismantled the Bangladesh top order by taking a hat-trick in his first over of the spell. Coming to bowl in the fourth over, he dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah in consecutive deliveries to scalp his hat-trick. He finished the over with a triple wicket maiden and the over set the foundation for a Sri Lankan victory. Fans loved his hat-trick and made the video viral on social media. Drama! Soumya Sarkar Given Not Out by TV Umpire Despite Ultra Edge Showing Spike As Ball Passes Bat During BAN vs SL 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Beth Mooney Scores Her Second Half-Century of WPL 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)