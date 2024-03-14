Bangladesh started off the three-match ODI series with a six-wicket win against Sri Lanka. The hosts were able to chase down 256 runs with ease and put up an excellent batting display. While Bangladeshi captain Najmul Hossain Shanto shined for his team with a brilliant hundred, Sri Lankan pacer Pramod Madushan produced a ripping delivery to dismiss opposition batsman Towhid Hridoy. On the first ball of the sixth over of the second innings, Hridoy was beaten by the pace and swing of the ball and his off stump went for a toss. Towhid was trying to play the ball through the third man but it swung in and went through the gate between bat and pad. Lahiru Kumara, Kamindu Mendis Return as Sri Lanka Name ODI Squad Against Bangladesh

