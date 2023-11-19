KL Rahul surpassed Rahul Dravid to register the most number of dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper in a single World Cup edition during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final on November 19. Rahul, who has been very good behind the stumps, registered his 17th dismissal when he took the catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh who had edged the ball of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. This made him go past Dravid, who had 16 dismissals to his name in the 2003 World Cup. Virat Kohli Takes Excellent Catch To Dismiss David Warner As Mohammed Shami Strikes During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video).

KL Rahul Surpasses Rahul Dravid

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨 1⃣7⃣ dismissals as a wicketkeeper & counting! 👏 👏 KL Rahul now holds the record for the Most Dismissals in a World Cup edition for #TeamIndia as a wicketkeeper 🔝 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/uVJ2k8mWSt #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvAUS | #Final pic.twitter.com/o9kJvozcEF — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2023

