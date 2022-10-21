Sachin Tendulkar's popular fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary has left for Australia to cheer for team India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Sudhir is a known face among fans as he is present at almost every India match. Sudhir said his travel to Australia was only possible because of 'idol Sachin sir.'

Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary Leaves for Australia

I can't tell what I'm feeling. Today I am going to Australia to cheer Team India in T20 World Cup. And all this has happened because of my idol 'Sachin sir' of cricket. #SachinTendulkar #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/RZQl9rwKWN — Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary (@Sudhirsachinfan) October 21, 2022

