It is time for the high-octane India vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025, but the Navi Mumbai weather has had other plans. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final was set to start at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), but the toss, which was slated for 2:30 PM IST, was delayed due to rain. The rain stopped, though, for a while and it was announced that the revised timing for the toss would be 3:00 PM IST and the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final would get underway at 3:30 PM IST, but once agai,n the rain returned, this time with more force, leading the toss to be delayed further. Unfortunately, the weather forecast doesn't look very promising with rain expected to continue. The conditions are expected to be overcast in case the rain stops. Check the Navi Mumbai weather updates below. What Happens If India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final is Washed Out Due to Rain in Navi Mumbai? Is There A Reserve Day for IND-W vs SA-W Summit Clash?

Navi Mumbai Weather Live Updates for IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final

