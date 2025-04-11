Sunil Narine was named winner of the Man of the Match award in the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match on April 11. The star all-rounder made his presence felt big time in both innings as he helped Kolkata Knight Riders pull off a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings. He led a stellar bowling effort, registering figures of 3/13 as Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Chennai Super Kings to just 103/9. And while opening the innings, Sunil Narine gave fans a timely reminder of how destructive he could be as he smashed 44 runs off just 18 balls with KKR chasing down the target in just 10.1 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Sunil Narine's All-Round Performance, Bowlers Crush Five-Time Champions at Chepauk on MS Dhoni's Captaincy Return.

Sunil Narine Wins Man of the Match Award

Clinical with the ball, fiery with the bat 🫡 🔥 A superb all-round performance earns Sunil Narine the Player of the Match award 🔝 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/gPLIYGimQn#TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/ofafkXbOUO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2025

