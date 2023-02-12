The title of the inaugural SA20 goes in the hands of Sunrisers Eastern Cape as they seal dominating victory in the final match against Pretoria Capitals at Wanderers, Johannesburg. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Sunrisers kept things tight from the beginning. Sisanda Magala (2/30) and veteran Roelof Van Der Merwe (4/31) troubled the Pretoria batters and kept them silent by picking regular wicket. Potentially destructive batters like Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw also couldn't get going. Pretoria could only put up a mediocre total of 135 on the board. Sunrisers got off to a flier with Adam Rossington (57 off 30) launching an assault against the Pretoria bowlers and putting up 76 runs in the powerplay. From there the chase was just a formality and matter of time despite Anrich Nortje forcing a scare at one point of time with quick wickets. In the end Marco Jansen took Sunrisers Eastern Cape comfortably over the line.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Win SA20 2023

