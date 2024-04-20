Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a commanding performance as they outclassed Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in IPL 2024 on April 20. Batting first, Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46) took away the game completely from Delhi Capitals in the first six overs, smashing 125/0. Later on, Shahbaz Ahmed (59*) and cameos from Nitish Reddy (37) and Abdul Samad (13) helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post 266/7, crossing the 250-run mark for third time this season. For Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets. In response, Delhi Capitals tried but, in the end, came up short. Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 65 runs off 18 balls and Abishek Porel smashed 42 off 22 deliveries. For SRH, T Natarajan took four wickets for just 19 runs in four overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk Scores Fastest Half-Century of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat off Just 15 Balls During DC vs SRH Match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

Celebrations in the @SunRisers camp as they wrap 🆙 a massive win with that wicket of the #DC skipper 🙌 With that, they move to the 2️⃣nd spot on the Points Table 🧡 Recap the match on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/Ou5g1Tgi55 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2024

