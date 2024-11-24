Simarjeet Singh is all set to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025. SRH sealed the deal for the pacer in INR 1.5 crore. Previously a part of the Chennai Super Kings, Simarjeet Singh has played a total of 10 matches and scalped a total of nine wickets. This will be a time to shine for Simarjeet in the Sunrisers. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Karn Sharma Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 50 Lakh.

Simarjeet Singh in IPL 2025

