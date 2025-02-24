The Women's Premier League witnessed the very first Super Over as the scores were tied after 40 overs of action in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz contest. UP Warriorz lost their last wicket off the last over with the scores tied and the result will be decided by a Super Over. This is the very first time that a Super Over has taken place in the Women's Premier League and this was largely possible due to Sophie Ecclestone who struck the ball cleanly and played an unbeaten 33-run blitz off only 19 deliveries. With scores tied before the last ball, it was the England star who was run out off the last ball with Richa Ghosh keeping calm and knocking out the stumps at the striker's end. Earlier, RCB had scored 180/6 riding on Ellyse Pery 90 and Danni Wyatt-Hodge's 57. UP Warriorz seemed to be headed towards a defeat but it was Sophie Ecclestone, who kept her side in the game, especially hitting two sixes and a four in the last over. Ellyse Perry Surpasses Meg Lanning to Become Highest Run-Scorer in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

