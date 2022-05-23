Supernovas were absolutely superlative on the field as an all-round display helped them beat Trailblazers by 49 runs in the first match of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 on Monday, May 23. Chasing 164 to win, Trailblazers were restricted to 114/9. Pooja Vastrakar was the star of Supernovas' bowling effort, as she scalped four wickets for just 12 runs in her four overs.

