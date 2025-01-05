Cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan has slammed Indian batters for not playing domestic cricket. Irfan Pathan's statement comes after Team India suffered a shambolic 3-1 defeat against the Australia national cricket team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Irfan Pathan also called for an end to the superstar culture in Indian cricket and highlighted the importance of building a strong team-first mentality. The cricketer-turned-commentator also pointed out Virat Kohli's poor performance in recent years. Pathan urged Kohli to play domestic cricket. Team India suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. India lost the five-match Test series 3-1. Australia won their first Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years. IND vs AUS Funny Memes Go Viral After Australia Beat India 3-1 in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Qualify for WTC Final.

Bold Words by Irfan Pathan

Time to shift the spotlight! 🌟 #IrfanPathan calls for an end to the superstar culture, emphasizing the importance of building a strong team-first mentality in Indian cricket💬🇮🇳#AUSvINDOnStar #ToughestRivalry #WTC #WorldTestChampionship pic.twitter.com/YQ6TKJUXe4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 5, 2025

