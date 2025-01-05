India vs Australia funny memes went viral on social media after Australia outclassed India by six wickets to win the Sydney Test and clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. This was the first time that Australia had won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years and it surely was a memorable one with Pat Cummins reigning supreme and showcasing his leadership skills. The 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy meant that India were knocked out of the race to make it to the WTC 2023-25 final and this was the first time that the team will not be featuring in the World Test Championship summit clash after having qualified on the last two occasions. Take a look at some funny memes below. Australia Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final Against South Africa; Pat Cummins and Co Clinch 3-1 Victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After Beating India in IND vs AUS Sydney Test.

'Opting Out' as Indian Cricket Team Fan

I clear I officially ' opt out ' as ICT fan "#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/TgVNKLQSlN — jatni (@jatni_92) January 5, 2025

'Silencer Has Done it Again'

WTC Final ✅ ODI World Cup Final ✅ Border Gavaskar Trophy ✅ The silencer has done it again 🔥#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/jWAW18cdQH — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) January 5, 2025

India Fans Searching for WTC Mace

Team India looking for WTC mace pic.twitter.com/KVb6tDh5D9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 5, 2025

Indian Cricket Fans Right Now

no more waking up at 5 AM pic.twitter.com/WfAPl7eIQC — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) January 5, 2025

'Pat Cummins Supremacy'

Indian Fans Who Woke Up at 5 AM

Indian fans who were waking up at 5 AM to watch matches, after losing BGT pic.twitter.com/gel5Lf0ejl — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 5, 2025

'Gautam Gambhir after the BGT Loss'

