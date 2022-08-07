Suresh Raina expressed his condolences for his 'superfan' Vignesh, who reportedly died after battling an illness. Reacting to a tweet that reported about Vignesh's demise, Raina wrote, "This is such a shocking news. So disheartened to hear about Vigensh’s demise. He was a wonderful human being & forever a super fan."

See Suresh Raina's Tweet:

This is such a shocking news. So disheartened to hear about Vigensh’s demise. He was a wonderful human being & forever a super fan. May you rest in peace Vignesh. My deepest condolences to the family. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 6, 2022

