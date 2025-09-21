Mumbai, September 21: Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes the recent 'no handshake row' has further impacted the buzz of the India vs Pakistan game in the Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup, stating that both the teams should pay more attention to cricket rather than other things. There is not much hype among countrymen about the match due to the strained political relations between the neighbouring nations following their military face-off in May in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Preview: An Unstoppable India Set To Take On Pakistan in Super 4 Clash Amid Off-the-Field Drama.

In the first match, Team India deliberately skipped the customary post-match handshake with Pakistan players. The Pakistan players, too, showed no intent to extend the gesture, leaving the contest without the usual show of sportsmanship. After the handshake snub, Pakistan captain Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation ceremony, making headlines worldwide.

"The hype around the India vs Pakistan game is a little less this time. Now, one of the reasons is the recent handshake row. It has affected the buzz. All the other cricket boards also don't want this, they want this to be a gentleman's game. Pakistan and India should pay more attention to cricket and less to other things," Panesar told IANS.

India had registered a clinical seven-wicket win over Pakistan in a Group A clash. Panesar, who has often followed India-Pakistan encounters closely, said the Men in Blue hold the upper hand heading into their Asia Cup Super 4 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Visits Pakistan Training Session, Talks in Length With Head Coach Mike Hesson Ahead of India Clash (Watch Video).

"India's status is very strong right now. Pakistan is such a team that when it plays against India, they can do 20-30 per cent better, so Pakistan will have to play very well, they should play in the same way as before. But, in my opinion, India will win this match," he added.

