Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament opener between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) shared a picture on its social media handle, which was a customary captain's photo shoot. In the post, the team captains of participating nations, including India's Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, could be seen posing with the Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in the foreground. ACC in their post, called all the captains 'Incredible Eight', and described the Asia Cup 2025 trophy as 'Exceptional One'. Fans can check out the Asia Cup 2025 captains' photoshoot below. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money in INR: Here's How Much Amount Winner and Runner-Up of Continental Cricket Tournament Will Receive.

Captains Assemble!

