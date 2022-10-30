Suryakumar Yadav strikes counter-attacking half century to carry India to a respectable total of 133/9 against South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 30. With India struggling at 49/5, Suryakumar stitched a 52-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik after electing to bat first in a fast and bouncy Perth pitch. The right-hander displayed his incredible range to put the South African bowlers in some pressure after initial setback.

