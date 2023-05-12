Some jaw dropping ball striking on the cards as Suryakumar Yadav scores his maiden IPL hundred in just 49 balls. Coming on to bat in the middle overs, Suryakumar batted in his own nonchalant style hitting some outrageous strokes to both fast bowlers and spinners and that also to the high-quality bowlers of Gujarat Titans. One of his shots to a fast bowler over third man awed even the likes of Sachin Tendulkar!

Suryakumar Yadav Scores His Maiden IPL Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)