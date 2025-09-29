After grueling 19 days of cricketing action, Team India managed to lift the Asia Cup 2025 under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, as Men in Blue beat Pakistan in the IND vs PAK grand finale. Yadav took to social media and thanked the men behind Team India, who played their part in the Indian national cricket team winning their ninth Asia Cup. In a viral post, India's T20I skipper appreciated the support and logistics staff, who work tirelessly behind the scenes in the dressing room and the dugout, ensuring Men in Blue cricketers play optimally. Fans can check out Suryakumar Yadav's post below. Rinku Singh Video Calls Father Khanchandra Singh After India’s Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final, Sister Neha Singh Shares Video

Suryakumar Yadav Thanks Support Staff

From the dressing room to the dugout, from logistics to support - every helping hand has played a part. This win belongs to the entire family that is Team India 🇮🇳💙 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/qZZKUhcESr — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 29, 2025

