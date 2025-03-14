Star Indian cricketer and Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is all set to feature for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Ahead of hat the star batter visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to take blessings for his upcoming ventures. Suryakumar was also honoured by the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan. Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard and Other Members of Mumbai Indians Attend MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Eliminator Ahead of IPL (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Seek Blessings

Maharashtra: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav visited Shirdi to seek the blessings of Sai Baba. He was honored by the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan pic.twitter.com/KYvmIE1vZa — IANS (@ians_india) March 14, 2025

