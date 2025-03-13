Mumbai Indians men's team have started their preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The likes of Hardik Pandy and Tilak Varma have joined with the squad and coaches like Kieron Pollard have joined in as well. Amid their preparation for the IPL, the men's team players attended the Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 eliminator. They were spotted in the stands and later came down to greet the players as well. Mumbai Indians Enter WPL 2025 Final Against Delhi Capitals; Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt Shine As MI-W Beat Gujarat Giants in Eliminator.

Members of Mumbai Indians Attend MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Eliminator

