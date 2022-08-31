Suryakumar Yadav played a fiery 26-ball 68* while Virat Kohli also chipped in with 59* as India managed to score 192/2 in the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday, August 31. Yadav was the star of the show for India with six fours and as many sixes in the innings while Kohli showed signs of returning to form. Earlier, KL Rahul scored 36 off 39 deliveries. For Hong Kong, Mohammad Ghazanfar ended with figures of 1/19 while Ayush Shukla had the other wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli Take India to 192/2:

𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸: A sparkling 98-run partnership from 42 balls between @imVkohli and @surya_14kumar takes India to 192-2 against Hong Kong. The two batters smashed 78 runs in the last 5 overs. 🙌🏾⚡️ Details: https://t.co/k9H9a0e758 #INDvHK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/vro0mMnuLc — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2022

