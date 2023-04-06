Young Suyash Sharma has made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders as an Impact Player against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 6. The leg-spinner has replaced Venkatesh Iyer in the KKR line-up for the second innings. Iyer opened for KKR in the first innings but had a poor outing, scoring three runs off seven balls. 'Lord Shardul Came Out of Syllabus' Netizens React to Shardul Thakur's Blistering Maiden IPL Fifty During KKR vs RCB Match in IPL 2023.

Suyash Sharma Replaces Venkatesh Iyer

